A retiring local judge has two promising and qualified candidates campaigning extensively to see who will occupy the judge’s chair.
Ben Lane and Sharon Mcllquham are campaigning to be the next Chippewa County Circuit Court Branch III judge after Judge Steven Cray announced his retirement in 2019 after his term expires July 31. The election for the position will take place on Tuesday, April 7, and both candidates have experience backing up their campaign for Chippewa County Circuit Court Branch III judge.
Mcllquham has been a lawyer for 29 years, has been involved in the courtroom thousands of times, serves on the Chippewa Falls School Board and is involved in various other community organizations.
Lane is a Chippewa County Small Claims Court Commissioner, an attorney for Wiley Law for private and personal matters and sits in place of judges in Chippewa County when they are absent.
While the candidates’ campaigns are similar in many ways, the two candidates have differing opinions in terms of judicial philosophy.
Q: What are some of the biggest issues facing Chippewa County?
A: Lane: “Obviously our meth and drug problems we have right now are a big issue,” Lane said. “It’s tearing families apart and approximately 90 percent of what we do is drug or alcohol related. From family issues, to probate issues to the criminal side of things, most things are related to a drug or alcohol problem in some way. It keeps the courts busy, but we’d prefer to not be busy due to those issues. The courts can get involved in a certain way through treatment courts and diversion programs, so I believe there are some things we can do alleviate the drug and alcohol issue.
A: Mcllquham: “The methamphetamine problem in the Chippewa Valley, and specifically in Chippewa County, is a huge issue,” Mcllquham said. “I have extensive experience dealing with it through the CHIPS cases I’ve been handling. Seventy percent of my CHIPS workload involve methamphetamine. Our commitment to mental health also has a significant connection with the methamphetamine issue. I’ve been involved in the More than Meth campaign and I’ve gone to the Take a Stand Against Meth town hall meetings held in Chippewa County. Treatment courts would be an effective way to help remedy the problem and since it’s so addictive, I think after-care services and sober living facilities would help ease their transition back into the community.”
Q: In terms of your judicial philosophy, do you subscribe to the executive branch theory (that is, the court is there to enforce the laws as they’re written) or would you take a more-goal oriented approach (that is, this is what we want to do and this is how we make it happen)?
A: Mcllquham: “I think the judicial branch is there to interpret the law and the legislative branch is there to make the laws,” Mcllquham said. “I also believe that it’s important for the judiciary to be connected and work collaboratively with other forces in the community. I believe ultimately it’s the job of the judiciary to interpret the law and enforce it in criminal matters.”
A: Lane: “I believe judges need to apply the text of the laws and the constitution to the facts of each case,” Lane said. “That’s the only way to stay consistent when you rule on any issue. If you start interpreting things differently, and applying facts differently in certain matters, that’s where law gets murky and problems happen. No matter what party holds the majority, and no matter what law is written, the judge has to follow that law as it’s written. I think our legislators are there to change laws if there is an unfairness and judges aren’t there to sit in their place and say we need to change this, because that’s why we have elections.”
Q: The decisions made every day in court greatly affect lives every day, so what about you specifically should contribute to the citizens of Chippewa County trusting you with the responsibility of making these rulings?
A: Lane: “It’s a humble responsibility to serve and fill that seat and I feel I’m that person, because I listen and hear all sides before I make decisions,” Lane said. “I want to articulate my rulings so people understand where I’m coming from when I’m deciding those cases. It may not be what they want to hear, but I want them to at least know where I’m coming from. In Chippewa County, I think the residents can support me because I’m already involved in our courthouse and I’m already working with judicial assistants, with the court reporters and the court staff. I’m already making those decisions on behalf of our courts and hearing our residents when they come to court. All of that shows I have the experience necessary to be a judge in Chippewa County and I think I would be the best fit based on that experience.”
A: Mcllquham: “I believe every person who appears in court should be treated with respect,” Mcllquham said. “In my 29 years of legal experience and thousands of court experiences, even the people on the other side of the aisle I’ve always treated with respect. I think it’s important that a judge listen and apply the law to the facts in each individual case. Everyone should be heard, and everyone might not agree with the ultimate decision, but the opportunity to be heard is important. I also believe it’s very important for a judge to have experience in the courtroom and have tried cases before. They also need to understand the operations, the rules of evidence and the process and commitment attorneys have in preparing their cases. I have deep roots in Chippewa County and I’ve spent my life giving back to the community, and this is just an extension of that. I want to continue and extend my service to the people of Chippewa County.”
Voters are encouraged to do their own independent research on both candidates to solidify their choice for Chippewa County Circuit Court Branch III judge before the election on Tuesday, April 7. Access to Lane’s campaign is available at https://www.benlaneforjudge.com/ and Mcllquham’s information is available on her campaign Facebook page, Sharon Gibbs-Mcllquham for Circuit Court Judge.
