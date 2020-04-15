Chippewa Falls City committee for revenues, disbursements, water and wastewater to meet Friday at 9 a.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The city of Chippewa Falls committee for revenues, disbursements, water and wastewater will be discussing a number of items at 9 a.m. Friday in a meeting held in the City Hall Council Chambers at 30 W. Central St. in Chippewa Falls.

Items for business to be discussed or acted upon with possible recommendations to the council include:

• Funding for overlap of vacant police department office positions.

• Amendment to police department office staff VERBA account.

• Funding for elevator repairs at the police department.

• Use of insurance proceeds from street department garage collapse.

• Base course gravel crushing agreement.

• City hall fire department AC/heat repair.

• Request to apply for Assistance to Firefighters Grant through FEMA.

• City hall/police department/library HVAC programming.

• Borrowing options, including bonds and notes, for 2020/2021 street projects, buildings and equipment.

The meeting may be viewed via livestream at the www.chippewafalls-wi-gov live stream link.

