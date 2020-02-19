CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls City Council is once again looking at extending a frontage road along the north side of Business 29, which would connect Chippewa Mall Drive to Chippewa Crossing Boulevard.
The road, roughly a half-mile long, would cost at least $1.97 million between construction, installing lighting and adding paths. That estimate doesn’t include the cost of land acquisition.
Chippewa Mall Drive was constructed in 1978. It currently ends on the west side of NorthRidge Center. The city has considered the idea of developing a frontage road that loops around the south side of the mall, between the mall and Business 29. Premium Waters owns the land in that corridor.
“We’ve been working on this a long time,” said Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman. “I think it’s a good option for the city. There are times you get out of a movie or a restaurant, and it can be really congested. We really need another access point out of there. We just need to figure out how to pay for it.”
Hoffman said the land is near a tax-increment financing district, so that TID could pay for roughly half of the overall cost. Hoffman added that developing the frontage road would open access to acres of undeveloped land that would be attractive to developers.
You have free articles remaining.
When Chippewa Crossing Boulevard was created in 2009, the city installed a roundabout, with the anticipation that the road would eventually connect to Chippewa Mall Drive. However, there has been minimal development in that area; Toycen Motors moved there, and the city opted to construct its new fire station in that corridor. A few years ago, the city was exploring the possibility of luring a hotel to be constructed in that development, but the plans didn’t move forward. At this time, Chippewa Crossing Boulevard doesn’t have sidewalks or paths.
SEH engineer David Schofield presented two different blueprints for the road before the City Council on Tuesday.
We looked at a number of different routes to extend the road through there,” Schofield said.
Schofield endorsed a plan that cut through the middle of the vacant land and connects with the roundabout, which also provides better access to the Toycen Motors property. The bulk of Schofield’s report dealt with installing sewer mains and handling water runoff along the new road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.