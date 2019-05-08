The city of Chippewa Falls won’t charge Chippewa Falls Main Street for street use permits for four Summer Cruise In Car Shows that the organization hosts in the city’s downtown, reversing a recommendation from a city committee.
The Board of Public Works recommended a $300 fee per event at its April 22 meeting and sent it to the City Council for final approval. The car show dates are May 18, June 15, July 20 and August 10 (Pure Water Days).
City engineer Rick Rubenzer said the cost was determined by looking at the hours spent by street department staff in setting up traffic controls and tearing down for the event.
“The ordinance says charge for city services,” Rubenzer said. “The question is, where do you draw the line when city services are involved?”
Council members asked Rubenzer about the proposed charge, as the city hasn’t billed Main Street in the past for the car shows. Councilman Paul Nadreau noted the goal is to promote tourism in the city.
“This is a community event,” said Council President Rob Kiefer.
However, the council opted to vote unanimously to remove the recommended $300 street use permit fee.
In other news, David Raihle, vice president of the Chippewa County Historical Society, gave an update on the proposed new museum at 12 Bridgewater Ave. The goal, if funding comes together, is to begin construction this fall or in spring 2020, Raihle said. The museum has raised about $2.1 million of its $3 million goal, he said.
“We feel this is an asset to the city and want to make sure the city is in support of it,” Raihle said.
Raihle asked the city to vacate an alley behind the building.
“We would be responsible for all the costs of removing all the asphalt,” Raihle said.
A former Dairy Queen on that site was torn down in April 2016 after the CCHS purchased the site.
The organization has been operating out of a building at 123 Allen St. on the city’s East Hill for the past 25 years. It has typically only been open on Tuesdays. However, that location hasn’t suited the group’s needs, and it lacks wheelchair and handicap accessibility.
The new location would be the home of the Chippewa County Genealogical Society as well.
The Council also unanimously approved a developer’s agreement with 2 Rivers Real Estate, which is planning to construct five apartment buildings, each with eight units, on a 5.85-acre parcel in the northeast corner of Chippewa Falls.
According to the developer’s agreement, at least two buildings will be constructed this year, with the rest by 2021. This area of the city is known as the Wissota Green neighborhood. The developer’s agreement calls it the “Wissota Shores III” property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.