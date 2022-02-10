Chippewa Falls City Council to discuss potential referendum to add city staff

Chippewa Falls is growing, but because of state-imposed levy limits, the city has been largely unable to add new positions to city staff, said Mayor Greg Hoffman.

The City Council will meet Tuesday to discuss the possibility of presenting a referendum to the public that would let the city exceed the allowable levy limits. The measure would be on the November ballot.

"We're exploring our options," Hoffman said. "We're at the point where we'll have to visit a referendum. We're (looking at adding) somewhere between six and 10 employees."

The idea is to possibly add one or two workers to streets, parks, the fire department, the police department and City Hall, he said.

For instance, the city doesn't have a human resources director and that may be needed, he said.

Those departments are struggling to keep up with their work.

"It catches up to you, because the city is growing," Hoffman said.

The size of the referendum hasn't been determined yet; that is part of the discussion on Tuesday, Hoffman said. But the idea is to not just obtain enough money to add some workers, but also have funding to increase salaries for existing employees.

"We have to make sure we're competitive in our compensation of employees," Hoffman said.

Hoffman said by starting now, he believes they can have the wording of a referendum ready and in place for November.

"We've got to have some public meetings," he said. "We need to identify the impact on each household. We want to make sure we identify the needs correctly. We need to explain to the citizens why we are doing this and what we need."

Councilman Paul Nadreau said there are few options for the city to add workers, other than a referendum.

"It's trying to keep up with the current growth of the city," Nadreau said. "Levy laws don't just allow you to jack up your mill rate."

Nadreau agreed that several city departments need help.

"We need to be on top of the best EMS and police service we can provide for the city," he said.

Nadreau agreed this referendum won't just be about creating new positions, but also increasing wages.

"We want to pay our employees well," Nadreau said.

Councilman John Monarski said he wants to hear from the rest of the council and get their ideas.

"I want to get together with the committee, and hast it over with all involved," Monarski said. "We've got to meet and go over strategies."

In recent years, the city has been able to add one firefighter/EMS position through ambulance fee revenue.

Last July, the police department was able to add another officer as part of an agreement with the Chippewa Falls school district to share a second school resource officer. That brought the city's police department back to 25 officers.

Twenty years ago, the Chippewa Falls Police Department had 27 sworn officers. However, because of tight budgets, the agency had shrunk to 23 officers through attrition, not layoffs. The city agreed to increase back to 24 officers in the 2019 budget.

The Council's Committee of the Whole will meet at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 30 W. Central St.

