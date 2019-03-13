Chippewa Falls based CBS Squared, Inc. announced Tuesday it was buying another local construction engineering and design company.
In the announcement Tuesday, CBS Squared, Inc. said it had acquired Fleming, Andre and Associates, Inc., of Eau Claire, which provides design and construction engineering to both public and private clients.
CBS Squared, Inc., based out of Chippewa Falls, has branch offices in Middleton and Appleton, as well as Woodbury, Minn.
It was founded in April 2011 as a single source Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Engineering and Architecture firm with a staff of five people, and has now expanded to 40 employees providing engineering, architecture and survey services.
In the announcement, Sheryl Claflin, president of CBS Squared, Inc., said that the Fleming, Andrea and Associates staff will be a welcome addition to the company.
“Their focus on client service and communication fits right into our company culture,” Claflin said. “We are excited to add structural engineering and bridge inspection to our full-service firm.”
All staff will be located in the CBS Squared, Inc. Chippewa Falls office.
CBS Squared, Inc. intends to integrate transportation and civil design, surveying and construction administration and will add FAA’s services in structural engineering, lighting design and bridge inspection.
Fleming, Andre and Associates was incorporated in 1990 and is a privately-owned corporation providing full time design and construction engineering services.
It is a registered Civil Engineering Firm in the State of Wisconsin and pre-qualified by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to perform design and construction engineering services.
Don Andre, president of FAA, said in the announcement that he agreed the two companies’ skills would be complimentary.
“We chose CBS Squared, Inc. as our partner because of the similar values and strong customer focus to help us provide the best service to our clients going forward,” Andre said.
