Chippewa Falls construction projects currently underway

The city of Chippewa Falls has a plethora of construction projects underway or planned as the summer season approaches. Here are projects within the city limits:

Project: Park Avenue Mill and Overlay (STH 178 – 160th St)This project is a mill and overlay of Park Avenue from STH 178 to 160th Street. Chippewa County Highway Department is also doing a mill and overlay from 160th Street to the CTH X/CTH J roundabout. The milling crews began on site on Monday. Once milled the city and county crews will pave their respective sections. Park Avenue will remain open to traffic throughout the project, but expect delays due to flagging operations around the work.

Project: River Street Improvement Project (Prairie Street – Culver Street)This project was recently awarded to Haas Sons, Inc. It includes underground utility work, curb and gutter, street surface, driveways, and sidewalk. This project is anticipated to start June 1. More information to come in future construction updates regarding start and anticipated completion dates. A letter will be sent to all residents at least one week before street construction crews are scheduled to begin. Xcel Energy is finishing up gas main replacements prior to the street project beginning.