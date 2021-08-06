Chippewa Falls construction projects update

A number of construction projects are currently underway in Chippewa Falls with completion dates in sight.
Project: Bridgewater Avenue Improvement Project (Perry Street – Terrill Street)
This project began on May 11 by Haas Sons and was substantially completed on June 18. It included limited underground utility service work, curb and gutter, street surface, driveways, and sidewalk. All that remains is final punch list work for the contractor. A warranty walk through will be completed in the Spring.
Project: River Street Improvement Project (Prairie Street – Culver Street) Haas Sons, Inc is the prime contractor for this project. It includes underground utility work, curb and gutter, street surface, driveways, and sidewalk. This project began on June 1. In the last week, contractors poured sidewalk and driveways. In the next week, concrete crews will finish all remaining sidewalks and driveways. Grading crews will be on site to fine grade the roadway, and the lower lift of asphalt is scheduled to be paved August 12. The project is anticipated to be completed in mid August. When State Street intersection requires closure for work, a detour will be signed utilizing Rural Street.
Project: Spring Street Improvement Project (State Street – Marshall Street) This project was awarded to Haas Sons, Inc. It includes underground utility work, curb and gutter, street surface, driveways, and sidewalk. The project began on June 25. In the last week, contractors poured sidewalks and curb and gutter. In the next week, concrete crews will finish all remaining driveways and sidewalk. Driveways will be inaccessible during the concrete cure time. Grading crews will be on-site to fine grade the roadway with the lower lift of asphalt now scheduled for August 12 in conjunction with River Street. The project is anticipated to be completed in mid August. The post office determined that mailbox bank is required for the project. It is located at the corner of Central St and Herschel St.
Project: Irvine Street/Summit Avenue Improvement Project (Greenville Street – Summit Avenue, Irvine Street – A Street) This project was awarded to Haas Sons, Inc. It includes underground utility work, curb and gutter, street surface, driveways, and sidewalk. The project began on July 13 and is scheduled to be complete in mid September. In the last week, crews completed all underground utility work (water, sanitary sewer, storm sewer) in Irvine Street from Greenville to Lafayette along with water main and sanitary sewer main from Lafayette to Summit. In the next week, utility crews will complete water and sewer services and storm sewer between Lafayette and Summit. This will complete all underground utility work. At the end of the week, grading crews will be on-site to begin rough grading and gravelling the roadway. At this time, the post office has indicated that mail will still be delivered to individual mail boxes.
Project: Cedar Street Improvement Project (Terrill Street – Wheaton Street) This project was awarded to Haas Sons, Inc. The project includes underground utility work, curb and gutter, street surface, driveways, and sidewalk. This project is likely to start the week of August 9, pending weather and scheduling conflicts. Construction will likely begin with pavement removals and temporary water setup followed by underground utility construction beginning at Terrill Street and working east. Xcel Energy is currently on-site working on gas main and service replacements.
Project: Intersection of CTH I and STH 178 This project is managed by WisDOT. Construction updates can be found at https://projects.511wi.gov/wis178.