Chippewa Falls construction projects update

A number of construction projects are currently underway in Chippewa Falls with completion dates in sight.

Project: Bridgewater Avenue Improvement Project (Perry Street – Terrill Street)

This project began on May 11 by Haas Sons and was substantially completed on June 18. It included limited underground utility service work, curb and gutter, street surface, driveways, and sidewalk. All that remains is final punch list work for the contractor. A warranty walk through will be completed in the Spring.

Project: River Street Improvement Project (Prairie Street – Culver Street) Haas Sons, Inc is the prime contractor for this project. It includes underground utility work, curb and gutter, street surface, driveways, and sidewalk. This project began on June 1. In the last week, contractors poured sidewalk and driveways. In the next week, concrete crews will finish all remaining sidewalks and driveways. Grading crews will be on site to fine grade the roadway, and the lower lift of asphalt is scheduled to be paved August 12. The project is anticipated to be completed in mid August. When State Street intersection requires closure for work, a detour will be signed utilizing Rural Street.

