At its first meeting of 2019, the Chippewa Falls City Council renewed an agreement to continue educating the public about clean storm water.
The agreement continues another three years of working with the intergovernmental agency Rain to Rivers Western Wisconsin, which helps educate the public about storm water runoff pollution.
The group has 17 members including Chippewa Falls, and includes area cities and counties, as well as the University of Wisconsin Extension and the Wisconsin DNR.
The agreement was unanimously approved Tuesday evening. Josh McElroy, assistant city engineer, said the new agreement updated the name and reflected the organizations status as a nonprofit organization.
“The new agreement is pretty similar to the other agreement,” McElroy said.
The city’s contribution to the group is $2,000 annually.
Last year Rain to Rivers put on over 50 seminars and presentations on storm water pollution control and also continue to give out mini-grants.
McElroy said that primarily the group’s work is educational and aimed at spreading awareness.
It was involved in putting the button reminders near storm drains to remind people that those go directly out into nature and are not cleaned.
“We’re always trying to aim for clean rivers and streams,” McElroy said.
