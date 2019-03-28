A Chippewa Falls man with a previous drug conviction will spend four years in prison for possessing methamphetamine.
Mark D. Siegert, 28, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Judge John Manydeeds ordered Siegert to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Siegert was fined $518. As conditions of probation, Siegert cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer pulled into the Mega Holiday gas station, 2230 Birch St., at 11:50 p.m. Dec. 6 and identified Siegert as the driver of a vehicle parked there.
Siegert had a warrant for his arrest.
Siegert was found to be in possession of two packages containing a total of 89 grams of methamphetamine. Siegert also had $2,183 in cash and drug paraphernalia.
A handbag on the floor of the vehicle contained 78 grams of methamphetamine.
Siegert was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of a prescription drug with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana in January 2017 in Eau Claire County.
