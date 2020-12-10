Chippewa Falls elementary schools to return to in-person teaching on January 4

Superintendent Jeff Holmes today announced that the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District can return to in-person instruction at elementary schools on January 4, 2021.

Here is his full statement sent to parents at 5 p.m.:

"After careful consideration of a multitude of factors, data, information, and/or other metrics surrounding the ongoing public health emergency with a greater eye on local considerations, it has been determined that Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District can return to in-person instruction at our elementary schools on January 4, 2021. The return will be in the form of four-day per week in-person instruction with asynchronous Fridays - a major reason for this format aligns with a contact tracing recommendation from CCDPH.

"Moreover, the asynchronous day is additionally needed for planning and providing remote instruction for those in quarantine and isolation situations. Look for greater details surrounding the four-day model from your respective schools by December 22.