HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Five members of a Chippewa Falls family were taken to a hospital after a single-vehicle rollover accident south of Rochester late Thursday night.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at 11:53 p.m., a 2004 Chrysler Town and Country van driven by Brenda Nichol Walla, 39, of Chippewa Falls, was heading west on I-94 when it went off road to the right, then rolled across lanes of traffic and landed in the median.
Walla, along with four children ages 17, 10, 8 and 3 — all with the same last name — were taken to St. Mary's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The 8-year-old was not wearing a seat belt, the report said. The others were.
Among the agencies assisting on the call was Mayo One, Mayo Clinic's medical helicopter.
