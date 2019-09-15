The Chippewa Steel's new mascot Chipper poses for a photo with a pair of young fans before Saturday evening's North American Hockey League contest against the Janesville Jets at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
Josh Bresina and Jess Morgan came to every Chippewa Steel home game they could last season.
That's the goal again this year.
Bresina and Morgan were among the hundreds of fans at Chippewa Area Ice Arena on Saturday evening for the Steel's home-opening 5-2 victory over the Janesville Jets.
The Steel, a North American Hockey League Tier II junior hockey league team, opened their second season in Chippewa Falls on Friday with a 5-2 win in Janesville before completing the weekend sweep on Saturday in front of 734 fans.
Bresina was decked out in his standard "Steel Man" outfit, complete with hardhat, flannel shirt and hammer. For Bresina and Morgan, two Chippewa Falls natives, the arrival of the Steel has given a town with a strong hockey history another way to watch the game they love.
“I did not think it could happen. I’m so glad it did," Bresina said of the team moving to Chippewa Falls last year. "I grew up in a hockey family, watched hockey all the time, every day as much as I could. I love being right up on the glass, hearing the sticks, hearing the skates and hearing the puck. It’s exciting to see people love it this much. It’s awesome.”
Bresina's parents are also a billet family, hosting members of the Steel.
Morgan added the team is another thing that can give Chippewa Falls an identity and bring people together.
“It’s bringing the community closer and (for) a lot of people who don’t know hockey, it's good exposure," Morgan said.
Last season the Steel averaged 624 fans per game during the 30 home contests at Chippewa Area Ice Arena, drawing 18,725 fans total. That number included a season-high 1,112 fans for the team's opener against Fairbanks on Sept. 14, 2018.
On the business side of things, Chippewa Steel business manager Jake Serwe said the organization used its first full off-season in Chippewa Falls looking over what worked and what didn't work with sponsors as well as trying to find new ways to give them and fans more bang for their buck.
“A lot of the (sponsorship) partnerships we’ve had, we’ve focused on partners that are really big at giving back in the community and how we can drive that through their corporate partnerships," Serwe said.
The team is adding in-game promotions this year, including one that will give each fan in attendance one free Big Mac from McDonalds if a goal is scored in the final two minutes of a period.
The Steel are bringing back popular promotions from their first year like the Teddy Bear Toss and special theme nights. Last year's Superhero Night jersey auction raised more than $4,100 for the CLIMB fund to help families impacted by cancer.
The team also unveiled its new mascot during Saturday's home opener as Chipper was introduced to the crowd. Chipper will be seen not only at home games, but also volunteering with the team in the community and was a big hit in his debut with younger Steel fans eager for a high five or a photo.
The Steel play their next four games on the road and are back in action at Chippewa Area Ice Arena on Friday, Oct. 4, against the Kenai River Brown Bears at 7:10 p.m.
