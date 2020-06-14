Chippewa Falls Farmer's Market opens its 2020 season

Attendees and vendors were also heavily encouraged to wear face masks and social distance themselves to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Rykal said even though the first wave of COVID-19 is still active in the area, members of the Chippewa Valley still need to come together and do their best to support each other in this trying time.

“You don’t have to change your complete lifestyle, you just need to make some adjustments for the safety of yourself and the public,” Rykal said. “People still need to support each other and their community, and supporting events like this is a great way to do that.”

With the cancellation of other farmer’s markets, craft shows, festivals and other large events, the importance of events like the one Thursday in downtown Chippewa Falls is heightened.

Barb Fritsch, co-owner of R Honey said people in a tough financial position due to COVID-19 have a great opportunity to buy some of their food at local farmers markets.