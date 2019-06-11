The Chippewa Falls Farmers Market starts on June 13 and will be open every Thursday from noon until 6 p.m until mid October.
The market vendors will be selling fresh and locally grown fruits, vegetables and flowers, as well as locally made baked goods, salsas, jams, jellies, crafts and much more.
The market will now be held in the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber & Visitor Center Parking Lot, moving from its previous location in the park across the street from the building.
If you handcraft a unique product or grow something out of the ordinary and are interested in selling at the Farmers Market, you can visit the Chippewa Falls Main Street website to fill out a form for possible inclusion in the festivities.
