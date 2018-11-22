The Chippewa Falls Fire Department put out a dryer fire at a Dutchman Drive apartment building Wednesday night.
Shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, crews responded to a report of a dyer fire at 688 Dutchman Drive, a four-plex apartment building. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy black smoke coming from one of the apartments. All occupants were accounted for and outside the apartment building.
Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the laundry room and kitchen area. The fire was knocked down and contained to the apartment of origin and was under control in 16 minutes.
All four apartments were evacuated for the remainder of the night due to smoke damage. The fire caused an estimated $45,000 in damage and is still under investigation.
Eleven firefighters were on the scene. No injuries were reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.