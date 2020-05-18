Chippewa Falls fighters extinguish blaze at multi-family residence
0 comments

Chippewa Falls fighters extinguish blaze at multi-family residence

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Chippewa Falls Fire Department extinguished a blaze Saturday afternoon at a multi-family residence.

The fire at 501 Maitland Drive was reported at 4:29 p.m. Saturday. The fire, which apparently began in a bedroom, caused about $10,000 damage, said Battalion Chief Jason Thom. All occupants had evacuated the residence, and no one was injured.

When firefighters arrived, they found light smoke coming from an open front door on the north side of the home. The fire was contained to the first-floor bedroom area. A total of 12 firefighters responded to the scene.

The fire remains under investigation.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

David G. Lindahl
Obituaries

David G. Lindahl

GULF SHORES, Ala. — On Saturday, May 2, 2020, David G. Lindahl, 72, a devoted husband and loving father of three children and grandfather of e…

Patricia Ruth Solie
Obituaries

Patricia Ruth Solie

OAK CREEK — Patricia Ruth Solie (nee: Sherman), 80, passed away at Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital Sunday, May 10, 2020.

Carol R. HansenHansen
Obituaries

Carol R. HansenHansen

Carol R. Hansen, 77, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at her home, with her daughters by her side, Friday, May 1, 2020.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News