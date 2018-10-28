The Chippewa Falls Fire Department responded to a report of a fire burning out of control a little before 9:30 p.m. Friday night.
Upon arriving at 2 N. Culver St., crews found a 30-by-30-foot area burning. The area included a fence and a small shed. The fire was extinguished and under control minutes later.
The fire was caused by an unattended camp fire, which spread to the fence and shed. The estimated damage was $3,000.
There were no injuries reported.
