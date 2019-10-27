A celebration of all things forestry is being used to combat an infestation endangering Chippewa Falls.
Arbor Day and Week is an annual celebration of all things trees and forestry in which areas celebrate the outdoors and fight for programs defending it.
Dick Hebert, director of the Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department, said he and his co-workers are using the celebration to shine a light on an infestation the Chippewa Valley trees are dealing with.
“It’s a celebration and an opportunity for the community to celebrate the forestry program and the benefits of trees in the community,” Hebert said. “Our city has been very supportive of our forestry program and understands the many benefits of having trees in this community. We have some challenges right now with emerald ash borer, but we’ll get through this. And it’s a testament to our community that we’re being proactive and dealing with this, because some communities aren’t and will have issues with that.”
In 2018, the city took inventory of about 6,000 trees located in boulevards, high-traffic areas and in Irvine Park and Marshall Park to assess the city’s forests and their corresponding health.
Of the trees surveyed, 1,200 were ash trees (21 percent) and with them many were carrying the infectious insect known as emerald ash borer.
Since the threat was identified, the city has been working to either treat or remove the infected ash trees, and as of this year, the number of infected ash trees remaining in Chippewa Falls stands at 800.
Hebert said the key to a lively and fruitful tree population in Chippewa Falls is the ability to be proactive in removing and treating infected trees, but the citizens of the area also need to be proactive in doing something if they have one of these trees.
You have free articles remaining.
“Communities who aren’t active run into a lot of issues, because once they start dying it ends up being a big die-off all at once,” Hebert said. “If you don’t start removing them right away, you get behind. As we go through neighborhoods to trim, we’re communicating with homeowners that the city is going to try and save some of the ash trees by treating them. But at the end of the day, it’s up to the homeowner.”
In replacing these infected ash trees around the city, Hebert said the key is to diversify the types of trees being planted.
He said maple trees are the overwhelming favorite to replace ash trees, but said it is dangerous to plant too much of one type of tree, because if something were to start infecting that type of tree next, they would be out of luck and options.
Hebert said it is sometimes difficult to identify what type of tree would thrive in any environment, as the city also wants to avoid trees that place debris in the streets such as fruit and pine trees.
“When we plant trees we have engineers and planters come in and mark where the water and sewer gas lines come into the house,” Hebert said. “We don’t plant above those lines. We also try and keep a 30-foot gap in between trees, because if there is too much competition they won’t be healthy trees.”
Hebert said the key for the health of Chippewa Falls trees is the eradication of emerald ash borer and continued support of the city and its citizens in returning the infected areas to their original thriving state of health.
The number of infected ash trees remaining in Chippewa Falls stands at 800.
“Our city has been very supportive of our forestry program and understands the many benefits of having trees in this community. We have some challenges right now with emerald ash borer, but we’ll get through this.” Dick Hebert, director of the Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.