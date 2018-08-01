A Chippewa Falls garage is a total loss after a fire destroyed it Tuesday evening.
The Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services Department responded to a structure fire at 211 2nd Ave. just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.
A 24-by-24 foot garage was engulfed by the time the department arrived.
The fire was “under control” by 8:30 p.m., but the crew remained on the scene for another hour. Crews cleared the scene by about 9:45 p.m.
About 2 a.m., a smolder flared again, Fire Chief Mike Hepfler said Wednesday afternoon. Crews were only on scene for 15 to 20 minutes for that flare up, Hepfler said.
A resident working on a vehicle at the time of the fire was able to escape the garage safely, the department reported Wednesday morning.
Neighbors were also evacuated about 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., sources told the Herald Wednesday afternoon.
Neighbor Amanda Dawson credited the work the emergency crews were doing to help get her and her family out of her house, including making sure her dogs were safe and helping her search for her cats.
The garage and all its contents were reported to be a total loss, valued at $40,000. The cause of the fire has been labeled as accidental, the department reported.
Eleven firefighters reported to the scene, the department said Wednesday, and no crew members were injured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.