The attorney for the 10-year-old Chippewa Falls girl accused of stomping on a 6-month-old child on Oct. 30, causing his death, is seeking a hearing on her competency to stand trial.
The state Department of Justice is handling the case after Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell recused himself. Nate Liedel, the father of infant victim Jaxon Hunter, is an employee in the clerk of court’s office, which created a conflict of interest, Newell said.
DOJ spokesman Johnny Koremenos said the defendant has raised competency questions.
“The competency issue will have to be resolved by the court before any further proceedings can take place,” Koremenos said. “If the defendant is found competent, the court will conduct a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is probable cause to believe that the defendant committed reckless homicide.”
State law requires the case to at least begin in adult court but may later be moved into juvenile proceedings. As of right now, the case remains in adult court. A charge has been filed in Chippewa County Court, but it was immediately sealed by Judge James Isaacson. There is no name attached to the file, and any court dates aren’t shown. Many media outlets, including The Herald and Leader-Telegram, have opted not to identify the girl at this time.
“If the court makes the probable cause finding, the court will then hold a hearing to determine whether or not the case should be moved to juvenile court,” Koremenos said.
The girl was originally scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, but Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said it has been pushed back to late January.
Jaxon was born April 6. He was at a day care, which also serves as a foster home, Oct. 30 in the town of Tilden where the 10-year-old girl — who lived there as a foster child — was alone inside the house while everyone else was playing outside. The girl told authorities she panicked after dropping the baby, and then she stomped on his head when he began to cry. The incident was reported at 4:34 p.m.
Jaxon was transferred to a hospital in Minnesota, where he died Nov. 1.
The girl appeared in Chippewa County’s adult court Nov. 5 on a possible charge of first-degree intentional homicide by someone age 10 or older. Isaacson ordered her held on a $50,000 cash bond and placed in a secure detention center.
Isaacson also has recused himself from the case. It is unknown at this time which judge will hear the matter.
