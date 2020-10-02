Chippewa Falls Halloween event receiving mounds of support

Organizers are anticipating preparing nearly 3,000 bags for the event.

Candy won’t be the only thing being given out during the event, as businesses and individuals have been donating a plethora of items.

“Some have donated candy, some donated money and some donated toys,” Ouimette said. “The event is all just about candy. There will be some other little surprises in the bags too. We’re going to start bagging things in a few weeks, and we’ve already got stacks of candy ready to go. People keep dropping it off, so we’re ready to go.”

Ouimette said the decision to modify the event and allow it to continue was essential for the mental health of area children and their families this Halloween season.

“We don’t want kids to miss Halloween,” Ouimette said. “The circumstances, being what they are, we are choosing to do the next best thing. We think it will work out and people will be ready for it.”

For important updates and information, you can visit the Chippewa Falls Main Street Facebook page.

