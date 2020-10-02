Chippewa Falls Halloween event receiving mounds of support

A new local Halloween event is receiving fistfuls of sweet support.
Chippewa Falls Main Street and a number of local businesses are hosting a drive-thru Trick-or-Treating event on Friday, Oct. 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in place of the traditional event held annually in downtown Chippewa Falls. The event is being held to shield people from COVID-19 concerns.
Dozens of businesses have already lined up to support the event through a variety of means Chippewa Falls Main Street executive director, Teri Ouimette said.
“The support has been incredible,” Ouimette said. “We usually have trick-or-treating downtown, and businesses donate to that, but this time around we’ve even had individuals and businesses outside of the downtown area donate which is really great. We’re looking forward to a really great Halloween event.”
A handful of the businesses who have contributed to the event so far have been the Chippewa Candy Shop, Lake Wissota Family Chiropractic, Coldwell Banker, The Fill Inn Station, The Medicine Shoppe, Family Fare, Chippewa Falls City Hall, Burger King, the Chippewa Falls Police Department, the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, Spring Street Sports, Northwestern Bank and many more.
During the event, vehicles featuring children in costume will enter the fairgrounds near Parkview Elementary School, receive a bag of candy also featuring important coronavirus information and coupons from a volunteer (also in costume) and exit the grounds near the cemetery.
Organizers are anticipating preparing nearly 3,000 bags for the event.
Candy won’t be the only thing being given out during the event, as businesses and individuals have been donating a plethora of items.
“Some have donated candy, some donated money and some donated toys,” Ouimette said. “The event is all just about candy. There will be some other little surprises in the bags too. We’re going to start bagging things in a few weeks, and we’ve already got stacks of candy ready to go. People keep dropping it off, so we’re ready to go.”
Ouimette said the decision to modify the event and allow it to continue was essential for the mental health of area children and their families this Halloween season.
“We don’t want kids to miss Halloween,” Ouimette said. “The circumstances, being what they are, we are choosing to do the next best thing. We think it will work out and people will be ready for it.”
