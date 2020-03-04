Chippewa Falls high school aids seniors in registering to vote

The next generation of voters is coming of age and a local high school is doing its part to make sure they’re informed and prepared to participate in democracy.
Chippewa Falls Senior High School held multiple voter registration sessions Tuesday to aid graduating seniors in registering to vote in upcoming elections.
The event saw about 337 seniors take a portion of their day to congregate and register online to vote.
Amy Ambelang, library media specialist at Chippewa Falls Senior High School. said Chi-Hi is aiding its students to vote primarily because the school wants young adults to mold and shape their future rather than be a bystander to their own fate politically.
“We’re doing this as a part of a few different initiatives, but probably the most foundational one is there are four million teenagers who are going to turn 18 this year and we want to get as many of them ready for the election as possible,” Ambelang said.
The event Tuesday was a collaboration between Chi-Hi and a community organization called Chippewa Valley Votes.
The non-partisan organization is devoted to educating youth and adults alike on the benefits of voting and goes the extra mile to ensure as many voters turn out to vote as possible. Eighteen trained Chippewa Valley Votes volunteers instructed waves of students in more than 10 classrooms throughout the day on how to register to vote.
The entire process took about five minutes and included a brief presentation about what information will be on the ballots, how the actual voting process works, how to obtain a state ID and ended with students who are already 18 being able to register online and students under 18 could fill out a paper form with the ability to register on their 18th birthday.
While registering was optional for Chi-Hi students, Ambelang said the process was highly encouraged as the importance of their involvement in the political system is essential if they want to see change occur.
“We are definitely encouraging people to register,” Ambelang said. “This is completely nonpartisan and today is more about supporting the idea of democracy. We are also providing nonpartisan sources for what’s going to be on the ballots, what different campaigns are supporting what and other things to help them make informed decisions. We talk a lot about how 70% of people 70 and older will vote, so we tell them if you don’t vote it is just like letting your grandparents make your playlist.”
Ambelang added those who chose not to register during the event may want to reconsider, because choosing not to get involved is actually doing themselves a disservice.
“Not voting isn’t an act of defiance, it’s actually an act of surrender,” Ambelang said. “If someone chooses not to, or they aren’t comfortable with it, through what we’re doing they’ll still have the information and will be able to vote at a different time and get involved in future elections.”
Those who registered Tuesday will be able to vote in their first election on Tuesday, April 7, where the Presidential Preference Primary and a number of local elections will take place.