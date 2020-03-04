Chippewa Falls high school aids seniors in registering to vote

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The entire process took about five minutes and included a brief presentation about what information will be on the ballots, how the actual voting process works, how to obtain a state ID and ended with students who are already 18 being able to register online and students under 18 could fill out a paper form with the ability to register on their 18th birthday.

While registering was optional for Chi-Hi students, Ambelang said the process was highly encouraged as the importance of their involvement in the political system is essential if they want to see change occur.

“We are definitely encouraging people to register,” Ambelang said. “This is completely nonpartisan and today is more about supporting the idea of democracy. We are also providing nonpartisan sources for what’s going to be on the ballots, what different campaigns are supporting what and other things to help them make informed decisions. We talk a lot about how 70% of people 70 and older will vote, so we tell them if you don’t vote it is just like letting your grandparents make your playlist.”

Ambelang added those who chose not to register during the event may want to reconsider, because choosing not to get involved is actually doing themselves a disservice.