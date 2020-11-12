Chippewa Falls High School awarded welding grant

Despite the chaos of 2020, the Technology Education Department at Chippewa Falls Senior High has made strides. In February 2020, the department became a registered American Welding Society SENSE Training Organization.

The AWS SENSE Program offers students the opportunity to earn industry recognized welding certificates while in high school.

The SENSE Level I Program covers written and welder workmanship tests using GMAW, SMAW, FCAW, GTAW, oxyfuel, and plasma cutting processes on carbon steel, stainless steel, and aluminum. Full completion of the SENSE program is challenging with the wide variety of processes, weld prints, and materials to cover.

Students working through the welding career pathway at the high school have numerous employment and educational opportunities upon graduation including; One year welding diplomas, welding-related union apprenticeship programs, and immediate skilled employment opportunities.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In April 2020, the department received additional good news as it was awarded a $25,000 grant from the American Welding Society Foundation to upgrade the current welding lab. The grant was written and prepared by Laura Bushendorf, Donna Goodman, Danielle Hatfield and Jonathan Hiebl. The school district matched the grant amount for a project total of $50,000.