Chippewa Falls High School awarded welding grant

Despite the chaos of 2020, the Technology Education Department at Chippewa Falls Senior High has made strides. In February 2020, the department became a registered American Welding Society SENSE Training Organization.
The AWS SENSE Program offers students the opportunity to earn industry recognized welding certificates while in high school.
The SENSE Level I Program covers written and welder workmanship tests using GMAW, SMAW, FCAW, GTAW, oxyfuel, and plasma cutting processes on carbon steel, stainless steel, and aluminum. Full completion of the SENSE program is challenging with the wide variety of processes, weld prints, and materials to cover.
Students working through the welding career pathway at the high school have numerous employment and educational opportunities upon graduation including; One year welding diplomas, welding-related union apprenticeship programs, and immediate skilled employment opportunities.
Support Local Journalism
In April 2020, the department received additional good news as it was awarded a $25,000 grant from the American Welding Society Foundation to upgrade the current welding lab. The grant was written and prepared by Laura Bushendorf, Donna Goodman, Danielle Hatfield and Jonathan Hiebl. The school district matched the grant amount for a project total of $50,000.
The project funding provided 11 new multi-process welders, two new plasma cutters, upgraded electrical in the lab, and bought materials to fabricate and replace the welding booths.
Students in the Welding Technology classes have been able to participate in the renovations by welding and fabricating the new booths that replaced the old outdated ones.
Hiebl thanked Plank Enterprises, KBK Services, SS Welding Services, Mississippi Welders Supply, Yakesh Steel, and Powder Plus for their support with the grant project.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.