Chippewa Falls High School graduate Swink overcomes brain tumor

Calli Swink vividly remembers when she was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor when she was in sixth grade.

Swink's figure skating season had just ended, and softball season had started.

"I came home and had a really bad headache," Swink recalled. "The next day, I was disoriented."

At her first doctor visit, she was told it was a migraine. However, as problems persisted, Swink went back to doctors who diagnosed the problem. She had six surgeries over 14 months between spring 2017 and spring 2018. One time, she was rushed via ambulance to a hospital in Minnesota during a snowstorm; it was considered too dangerous for her to fly.

"I had pressure in my head, and they knew I had to have surgery right away," she said.

Swink, 18, will graduate from Chippewa Falls High School this month. She is proud of her grades, particularly after missing most of seventh and eighth grade, as she was either visiting doctors or home recovering.

"I did school at home, when I could," she said.

Much of the tumor was removed; a small portion remains that doctors didn't feel it would be safe to try and get out. So, she has annual checkups to see if it has grown. Her next appointment will be in August.

Swink has three scars, ranging from about 1½ inches to 4 inches long, buried under her hair. She isn't sure if everyone who knows her even knows about what she's overcome.

"I didn't really talk about it," she said. "I've learned to live with it and deal with it. They tell me I won't die early: I don't know. I'm just trying to make my mark while I'm here."

One reason Swink doesn't talk about it much is she hated the reaction she got when she was first diagnosed.

"The pity was the worst. But now, people are like, 'Wow, you went through all that?'" she said.

Swink said she tries not to worry about the tumor, but it's always there. When she gets a headache now, she needs to find absolute silence. She avoids loud noises and crowded areas; that never bothered her before she was diagnosed.

"I would normally write it down," Swink said of when she gets a headache. "If it is consistent, then I worry."

Swink is dedicated to her schoolwork; she has a 3.6 grade-point average in high school, and has taken a variety of college-level classes in police work, medicine and psychology at both the Chippewa Valley Technical College campus in Chippewa Falls and at UW-Eau Claire.

She also belongs to numerous school clubs, ranging from Future Business Leaders of America to the Health Occupation students of America to the National Honors Society to student council. When not working or in school, she likes outdoor activities; she rides an ATV and in recent winters has tried ice fishing and hunting.

Swink is a lifelong Lake Hallie resident with her parents, Jeff and Tricia Swink. Her older brother doesn't have any similar health problems. She is currently enrolled in a criminology class at UW-Eau Claire, and she plans to attend Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota, to study criminology and criminal justice.

"I want to be a behavioral profiler," she said.

