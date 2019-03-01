Two Chippewa Falls High School students collected items to benefit community members going through the county’s Recovery Court program.
Paige Butak and Lauren Frion, both juniors at Chi-Hi, helped collect a number of items through the Future Health Professionals organization, including backpacks, clothes and toiletries.
The two brought the donations to the county Friday, and said they had the idea after reading about methamphetamine problems throughout the county. They saw a need they could help fill, they said.
“We realized there are a lot of programs dedicated to prevention, but not a lot of post-addiction programs,” Frion said.
Their collections included a community wide effort, and they collected items at school and sporting events.
“We just tried to get in wherever we could,” Butak said.
The Future Health Professionals group at the high school is about 100 strong, they said, and most of the members are looking to go into some sort of health field.
The Recovery Court in Chippewa County has been working in its current form since about 2013, and works with about 35 people per year.
The Recovery Court handles cases involving drug offenders through an intensive, judicially monitored program of alcohol and drug treatment, rehabilitation services and community supervision.
It takes about a year and a half to two years to complete the program, and participants can be removed from it.
Rose Baier, coordinator for the Criminal Justice Collaborating Council and the Recovery Court, said the donations are very helpful because many of the participants have had multiple drug offenses, and may not have places to go or the items that they need while working towards recovery or afterward.
“This will help a lot with the people who are really participating in the diversion and recovery programs,” Baier said.
Baier noted that the criminal justice system in Chippewa County and elsewhere is realizing that it cannot afford to jail everyone, so programs like the Recovery Court — and diversion programs to stop addiction and criminality prior to the level of Recovery Court — are becoming vital parts of court infrastructures.
The Chippewa County Recovery Court has some specific criteria. For instance, no one convicted of violent crimes is eligible, nor are those convicted of selling drugs.
Baier said officials continue to see the impacts, but one of the keys will be getting the community on board for the shift from jailing to recovery based programs.
Chippewa County Court Judge James Isaacson, who works with the Recovery Court, said he had had doubts when he started working with it about a decade ago as well.
Isaacson said that over time he has seen the benefits of a recovery based approach over jail time for both the community and the county government.
He recalled a past participant who was facing incarceration and had three children in foster care. The cost of prison is about $39,000 per year, while foster care can cost from around $1,000 to $1,800 per month depending on facilities.
When that woman was in recovery and reunited with her family, he said, it brings helps them and the county.
“It makes sense both emotionally and financially,” Isaacson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.