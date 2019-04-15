A Chippewa Falls hospital has been recognized for its environmental practices.
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls and HSHS Sacred Heart in Eau Claire recently earned the Partner for Change Award from Practice Greenhealth, an organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care.
According to a press release, in 2018, Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals donated more than 15,000 pounds of medical supplies and equipment to developing countries though the Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach program.
Both hospitals also recycled more than 200 tons of comingled materials in 2018.
The two hospitals also recently transitioned to hand hygiene products that do not contain triclosan, an antibacterial and antifungal agent, which keeps anti-bacterial products used at the hospitals out of waste water and ground water.
In the press release, Andrew Bagnall president and CEO of HSHS Western Wisconsin Division — which includes Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals — said that more environmentally friendly hospital environments was a focus for their whole organization.
“All of us in our HSHS division work as a team and we’re honored to be recognized for our efforts in helping to create an environmentally sustainable health care institution,” Bagnall said.
The Partner for Change Award recognizes health care facilities that continuously improve and expand upon programs to eliminate mercury, reduce and recycle waste, source products sustainably, and more.
Winning facilities must demonstrate that they are recycling at least 15 percent of their total waste, have reduced regulated medical waste, are on track to eliminate mercury, and have developed successful sustainability programs in many areas.
