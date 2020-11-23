Chippewa Falls Main Street announces Christmas scavenger hunt, shopping sweepstakes

A host of downtown events are being held in Chippewa Falls this holiday season to promote shopping local.

Chippewa Falls Main Street is hosting a Christmas Scavenger Hunt downtown starting this week for area children. Beginning the day after Thanksgiving, a gift will be placed outside at mystery Chippewa Falls locations for kids to find. There will be six identical gifts per location, and clues to the whereabouts of each location will be posted weekly on Facebook by Chippewa Falls Main Street.

Teri Ouimette, executive director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, said the idea to put on the scavenger hunt came from the majority of events directed toward families being canceled in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve got a quarantine going on and there aren’t a lot of fun things going on for the kids in the area,” Ouimette said. “We think this will be a great way to get families out and take a look and see at what is downtown. That can always be inspiration for future shopping or gift card purchases. There is something in this for everybody.”

