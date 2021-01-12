Chippewa Falls Main Street 'Christmas Sweepstakes' winner announced

A Chippewa Valley resident will have a downtown Chippewa Falls shopping spree after a recent sweepstakes.

Roberta Christensen has been chosen as winner of the Chippewa Falls Main Street Christmas Sweepstakes. Her prize includes $500 in downtown gift certificates.

Teri Ouimette, executive director for Chippewa Falls Main Street, said the many submissions for the sweepstakes show how willing to support their community Chippewa Falls residents are.

“On behalf of downtown business owners, I would like to thank everyone for keeping it local in this challenging time,” Ouimette said. “With your continued support we will continue to survive and thrive.”

The recent sweepstakes involved patrons shopping at any downtown business in Chippewa Falls (including retail, restaurants, gas, services, etc.) and keeping all of their receipts. Participants could staple their receipts (or photocopies) to an entry form and submit it to the Chippewa Falls Main Street office. Every $10 spent was one entry, and individuals could submit as many entries as they desired.