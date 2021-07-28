Chippewa Falls man accused of attempted kidnappings held on $15,000 cash bond

A Chippewa Falls man accused of attempting to kidnap young females Friday afternoon is being held on a $15,000 cash bond.

Cory G. Gudmanson, 35, 101 E. Vine St., has been charged with false imprisonment, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct in Chippewa County Court. Judge Steve Gibbs set the cash bond, with a requirement that if he posts the money, he cannot have any contact with the victims or their residences.

During a hearing Tuesday afternoon, Gudmanson was informed he does not qualify for a public defender. Gibbs set a future hearing for Aug. 3.

Three separate women reported issues Friday morning where Gudmanson approached them in a strange manner.

According to the criminal complaint, Gudmanson walked up to a young woman's car at the Kwik Trip on East Grand Avenue. She told an officer that an unknown male, later identified as Gudmanson, had followed her and attempted to open her car door.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"She was able to slam the door shut and began yelling and screaming," the complaint states. "(She) stated the male then got back to his car and left the area."