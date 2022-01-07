Chippewa Falls man accused of kidnapping confined for another eight years in state hospital

A Chippewa Falls man accused of attempting to kidnap several young females on July 23 will be confined for another eight years in a state hospital.

Cory G. Gudmanson, 36, 101 E. Vine St., pleaded guilty Wednesday in Chippewa County Court to second-degree recklessly endangering safety, stalking-resulting in bodily harm and attempted false imprisonment.

Judge Steve Gibbs ordered Gudmanson to be placed in the state hospital system for eight years, and he will eventually be headed to the Mendota Mental Health Institute near Madison. Gibbs did give him credit for 167 days already served.

Three separate women reported issues July 23 where Gudmanson approached them in a strange manner.

According to the criminal complaint, Gudmanson walked up to a young woman’s car at the Kwik Trip on East Grand Avenue. She told an officer that an unknown male, later identified as Gudmanson, had followed her and attempted to open her car door.

“She was able to slam the door shut and began yelling and screaming,” the complaint states. “(She) stated the male then got back to his car and left the area.”

Another woman told police she was “almost abducted” by Gudmanson outside her home on the city’s East Hill. That woman’s father was able to remove the paper Wisconsin temporary plate from the vehicle; officers ran a check on the vehicle, and it was registered to Gudmanson.

Another woman also said that Gudmanson put his vehicle in reverse, intentionally striking her leg, causing her pain.

Eau Claire police located the vehicle in their city and apprehended Gudmanson, who was taken into custody without incident and placed in the Chippewa County Jail.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said he is concerned that Gudmanson’s behavior is regressing and he is becoming more dangerous.

Prior to being sentenced, a man representing one of the victims told Gibbs about the terror his daughter felt after being approached by Gudmanson. He noted that Chippewa Falls police had already alerted the public of the incidents before Gudmanson was apprehended.

“Our entire community tried to help find the defendant,” he said. “What will he do next if he isn’t caught?”

The father was concerned about Gudmanson’s background.

“(Gudmanson) had a background in stalking and harassing women,” he said. “He made three attempts, that day, with three separate women. He was willing to hit me with his car to get away. What will he do to the next girl if he isn’t in custody?”

The father said his daughter has struggled to get past the incident.

Gudmanson didn’t speak prior to being sentenced. His attorney, Matthew Krische, said his client suffers from schizophrenia and he didn’t have a problem with the length of the sentence to a state facility.

Online court records show that Gudmanson was convicted of stalking in Chippewa County Court and Eau Claire County Court in 2012. The criminal complaint states that Gudmanson stalked a woman in Cadott between October and December 2011. The woman told authorities that Gudmanson had followed her from Eau Claire back to her residence in Cadott. He pleaded guilty but not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect and was placed in Mendota Mental Health Institute. Court records show that Gudmanson was granted release from Mendota in May 2015.

Gudmanson also was jailed in 2015 for drug possession.

