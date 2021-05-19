 Skip to main content
Chippewa Falls man arrested/accused of sexually assaulting two children
Chippewa Falls man arrested/accused of sexually assaulting two children

Kirckof_MUG
CHIPPEWA HERALD

A 61-year-old man has been arrested in Chippewa County after he was accused of sexually assaulting two children.

Glen A. Kirckof, no address available, faces possible charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child and repeated sexual assault. He appeared in Chippewa County Court on Friday for a bond hearing, and he later posted a $5,000 cash bond. He will return to court Wednesday.

As terms of his release, he cannot have any contact with two victims, their families or their residences.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office was the arresting agency. No other details were available Monday.

Kirckof has no prior criminal record, according to an online state database.

