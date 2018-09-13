A man accused of stabbing another man in a Wednesday night confrontation in Chippewa Falls is in custody.
Police have referred possible charges of first-degree reckless injury, aggravated battery, armed robbery-use of force, burglary with a dangerous weapon and drug charges to the Chippewa County District Attorney’s office for Michael V. Pierce, 44.
Chippewa Falls police responded to HSHS St. Joseph Hospital at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday to speak with a man who had suffered multiple stab wounds.
The man said he was stabbed by Pierce, his former roommate and employee, Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said in a statement.
Pierce went to the man’s home, armed with “several knives,” to confront him about a debt, the man told officers. Pierce stabbed the man “several times,” then forced him to withdraw money at an ATM, police said.
An officer responding to the scene found Pierce and took him into custody, police said.
The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The incident is under investigation.
