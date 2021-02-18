 Skip to main content
Chippewa Falls man arrested for fifth drunken-driving offense
Chippewa Falls man arrested for fifth drunken-driving offense

A rural Chippewa Falls man has been arrested for his fifth drunken-driving offense.

Richard T. Amans, 55, 9979 175th St., appeared for a bond hearing Thursday in Chippewa County Court. Judge Steve Gibbs released Amans on a signature bond and set a return court date for April 27, with a requirement Amans take a daily preliminary breath test.

A copy of the police report was not immediately available.

