A Chippewa Falls man who had an open warrant for his arrest for nearly seven years on an OWI-7th case has been apprehended.
Brian R. Hall, 62, 1506 Wheaton St., will appear in Chippewa County Court Oct. 16 for a review hearing. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Oct. 12, 2012, when he failed to appear in court for a hearing on his operating while intoxicated-7th offense case.
Hall also had an open warrant from Eau Claire County. He appeared for a bond hearing in Eau Claire County Court on Sept. 19, where Judge Emily Long set a $10,000 cash bond, noting Hall missed his final court date before a his 2012 trial, his lengthy warrant status, and that his prior cash bond had been forfeited because of non-appearance in court.
Although Hall gave an address in Chippewa Falls, Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said it is unclear where Hall has been living for the past seven years. Kowalczyk said it wouldn’t be that unusual for a person to avoid returning to court on a warrant, especially if the suspect had moved out of state.
“It’s a cat-and-mouse game” Kowalczyk said. “If police don’t have any contact with him, or he has a fake ID … if you don’t have contact with police, you won’t end up in jail to face the warrant.”
You have free articles remaining.
Kowalczyk said Hall was arrested by the Chippewa Falls Police Department at the Indianhead Motel, 501 Summit Ave. When Hall was brought into the jail, he had a .17 blood-alcohol content, Kowalczyk said.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell declined to comment Wednesday because it is an open case.
Hall — who lived at 2997 S. Prairie View Road in Lake Hallie at the time — was stopped at 4:38 p.m. Aug. 31, 2012, at Mansir Street and Wheaton Street on the West Hill of Chippewa Falls, after a witness told police that Hall’s vehicle nearly caused several accidents.
Hall was cited for operating while intoxicated, felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct. He was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for a blood draw, then to the Chippewa County Jail.
Hall already had been charged with his sixth drunk-driving offense in Eau Claire County, stemming from an arrest Nov. 24, 2011. He will return to Eau Claire County Court on Tuesday on the OWI-6 charge, and on Nov. 4 on a theft charge from an Oct. 2011 incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.