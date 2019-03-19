A Chippewa Falls man has been arrested for his seventh drunk-driving offense.
Travis W. Hahn, 39, appeared for a bond hearing Friday in Chippewa County Court on possible charges of OWI-7th offense, possessing marijuana, and failure to install an ignition interlock device.
Judge James Isaacson released Hahn on a signature bond with a requirement to take daily preliminary breath tests. Hahn will return to court April 16.
The Chippewa Falls Police Department was the arresting agency; no police reports of the incident were immediately available.
Online court records show that Hahn was stopped for his sixth drunk-driving offense in 2011 and was ordered to serve one year in jail.
