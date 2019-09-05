A Chippewa Falls man has been arrested for his sixth drunken-driving offense.
Kevin C. Walters, 53, 960 1st Ave., appeared for a bond hearing Tuesday in Chippewa County Court on a possible charge of OWI-6th offense.
Judge Steve Cray released Walters on a signature bond, with a requirement that Walters cannot consume alcohol, enter taverns, and he must take daily preliminary breath tests.
Walters will return to court Oct. 15.
The Chippewa Falls Police Department was the arresting agency. No police report was immediately available Wednesday.
Online court records show Walters was convicted of his fifth drunken-driving offense in 2012, and he was ordered to serve one year in jail.
