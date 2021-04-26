Chippewa Falls man charged after driving drunk with three children in car

A Chippewa Falls man has been charged for driving drunk while having three children in his vehicle.

Donald J. Fogal, 28, was charged Friday in Chippewa County Court with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee an officer, OWI-4th, operating while revoked, and failure to install an ignition interlock device.

Fogal appeared in court on March 29 and is being held in the Chippewa County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond. He will return to court Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, an eyewitness told authorities that Fogal’s vehicle had crashed into a fence near the Kwik Trip on Grand Avenue, on the East Hill of Chippewa Falls, at 1:12 p.m. March 27. Police located the vehicle, which tried to flee from officers.

Officers eventually stopped the car. When they approached it, they saw there were three children inside: two 10-year-olds and a 9-year-old.

Fogal failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. He refused a blood draw, so a court order was obtained to seize one. The test showed Fogal had a .19 blood-alcohol level, more than twice the legal limit.

Online court records show Fogal was convicted of his third drunk-driving offense in 2017 in Rusk County.