Chippewa Falls man charged after high-speed chase

A Chippewa Falls man who led police on a high-speed chase Nov. 6, with speeds reaching 80 mph in city limits, has now been charged.

Dennis L. Barnes, 33, 424 Goldsmith St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing or eluding an officer, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and bail jumping. Barnes did not show up for a court hearing on Monday, so Judge Steve Gibbs issued a warrant for his arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, police received a call at 2:52 a.m. from Barnes’ home about a domestic situation in the house. As police arrived, Barnes fled the scene in his car. An officer chased Barnes’ vehicle, but Barnes reached speeds of 80 mph on city roads, including driving in the wrong lane of traffic. The officer chose to discontinue the pursuit for safety reasons.

Barnes was charged in June with theft, taking a vehicle without consent, forgery and several counts of bail jumping. He was slated to be sentenced in that matter at Monday’s hearing. He also was convicted in September of maintaining a drug trafficking place stemming from a 2019 arrest; he was slated to be sentenced in that case as well.

