A Chippewa Falls man has been charged with stealing $12,000 in jewelry, a handgun and a checkbook from a town of Eagle Point residence.
Stryker S. Rivers, 22, of 4457 132nd St. was charged Friday in Chippewa County Court with felony burglary-party to a crime, felony theft of movable property-party to a crime, felony theft of movable property-special facts-party to a crime and criminal trespassing.
Law enforcement found signs of forced entry at an Eagle Point residence on Dec. 13, 2017, according to a criminal complaint. The homeowners were due to return in two days.
Missing from the home were a flat-screen television, computer tablet, checkbook, jewelry, handgun, ammunition, magazine, harmonicas, a camera, tools and bottles of wine, according to the complaint.
A week later, a $900 stolen check was written from the missing checkbook, written out to “Trevor Rivers.”
A woman told authorities Trevor Rivers had given the check to her, and she deposited the $900 into her bank account via an ATM in Eau Claire, according to the complaint.
She gave $800 of the check to Trevor Rivers, she said.
On Dec. 22, Trevor Rivers denied involvement, but later admitted he and his brother Stryker Rivers committed the burglary, and gave some of the stolen jewelry to the woman who deposited the check, according to the complaint.
As of Thursday, charges have not been filed against Trevor Rivers in the case.
Investigators found the checkbook, handgun case, ammunition and harmonicas in Trevor Rivers’ bedroom, and several pieces of stolen jewelry at the woman’s residence on Dec. 29, according to the complaint.
Stryker Rivers denied knowing about the burglary.
Trevor Rivers took authorities to Stryker Rivers’ vehicle in the town of Delmar; they found several stolen items inside the vehicle, according to the complaint.
Stryker Rivers’ initial appearance is set for 10 a.m. Sept. 18.
Stryker Rivers is also facing Chippewa County charges of methamphetamine possession-party to a crime and misdemeanor bail jumping from June 29.
In that case, Stryker Rivers signed a $2,000 signature bond June 26, according to online court records.
