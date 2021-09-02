Chippewa Falls man charged with 7th drunken-driving offense, fails to show up for court

A Chippewa Falls man charged with his seventh drunken-driving offense failed to show up for a court hearing Wednesday, so a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Peter C. Rowan, 55, 17097 Highway X, is charged in Chippewa County Court with seventh-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He posted a $500 cash bond in June. When Rowan failed to show up for court, Judge Ben Lane issued the arrest warrant, which took effect Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, a Lake Hallie police officer observed Rowan driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 124, near Highway OO, at 10:12 p.m. Feb. 22. Rowan did a U-turn and headed back south, where the officer pulled him over.

Rowan failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. Rowan was convicted of his sixth drunken-driving offense in Marathon County in 2006 and served one year in jail. Rowan also is a convicted sex offender; he pleaded no contest to second-degree sexual assault of a child in Chippewa County in 1997 and served one year in jail on that conviction.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0