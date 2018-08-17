A Chippewa Falls man has been charged with holding a knife near a woman’s abdomen and assaulting her during a dispute about jewelry.
Alexander S. Klukas, 22, of 4048 115th St., was charged Thursday with armed robbery, strangulation and suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct.
A woman told a Chippewa Falls police officer July 28 that Klukas had slapped her in the face, held her down and put a hand on her throat during an argument, according to a criminal complaint.
Klukas reportedly demanded the woman give him a ring she was wearing, a ring Klukas had gifted to her.
The woman refused, and Klukas held her down while trying to take the ring off her finger, according to the complaint.
The woman got away, but Klukas reportedly held a large serrated kitchen knife “in close proximity” to the woman’s abdomen, and said he would stab her if she did not give him the ring.
The woman gave Klukas the ring and left the residence. Klukas followed her, grabbed her and “began to apologize for his actions,” according to the complaint.
The woman said she was afraid for her safety.
Klukas reportedly admitted to arguing with the woman, slapping her and pushing her to the ground. He “didn’t use” the knife, but demonstrated being “well within reaching distance” of the woman’s abdomen while holding the knife, according to the complaint.
Klukas denied threatening the woman.
His initial appearance in Chippewa County court has been slated for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 4.
Klukas signed a $1,000 signature bond July 30. He must not have contact with the woman, possess dangerous weapons, possess drug paraphernalia, physically or verbally abuse anyone or consume alcohol or illegal drugs. He must also avoid taverns.