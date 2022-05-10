Chippewa Falls man charged with driving under the influence

A Chippewa Falls man originally cited in a fatal head-on crash northwest of Chippewa Falls in December has now been charged with driving under the influence in a new case.

Andrew J. Lomprey Jr., 33, 400 Pumphouse Road, was charged in Chippewa County Court with OWI-third offense with minors in the vehicle. Judge Steve Gibbs released Lomprey on a $100 cash bond. Lomprey was set to return to court Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, Chippewa Falls officers were called to the Kwik Trip at 503 E. Grand Ave. on Saturday, April 30. Lomprey was unconscious in the driver’s seat, with two children in the back seat. When officers woke him up, Lomprey had slurred speech. He was arrested for operating under the influence.

In January, Lomprey was cited for operating left of center, causing death. However, Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell later dismissed the citation but has the option to charge him again later. Newell said the fatal driving case remains under investigation; no criminal charges in the fatal crash have been filed at this time.

The crash occurred at 5:52 a.m. Dec. 19 on Highway S in the town of Tilden, approximately three-quarters of a mile east of U.S. 53, between the freeway and Highway Q, said Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk.

Lomprey was driving west-bound when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by Curtis C. Wright, 56, of Eau Claire, said Kowalczyk.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene. Lomprey was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Kowalczyk said there was no evidence of alcohol or drug use by either driver, and it was unclear why Lomprey’s car crossed the center line and struck Wright’s vehicle. Kowalczyk said both men were headed to their respective jobs.

Online court records show Lomprey was convicted in Winona County, Minnesota, of operating while impaired after he was stopped there in March 2017. He also was charged with possession of a controlled substance; that was later dismissed.

Lomprey also was charged with battery-domestic abuse and disorderly conduct in 2019; those charges were later dismissed. Lomprey was convicted of burglary in 2018 in Dunn County Court and was placed on one year of probation.

