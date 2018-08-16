A Chippewa Falls man has been charged with his fifth OWI after reportedly passing out in his vehicle and driving into a ditch.
On July 14, a Chippewa County deputy responded to a report of a driver in a ditch in the town of Eagle Point.
Mark R. Gannon, 54, of 804 Dutchman Dr., Chippewa Falls, told the deputy he “coughed so hard it caused him to pass out and enter the ditch,” according to a criminal complaint.
Gannon reportedly told the deputy he had had one beer in Chippewa Falls.
A breath tests showed Gannon had a blood-alcohol level of 0.21 percent. Gannon was on an 0.02 blood-alcohol level restriction at the time, according to the complaint.
Gannon’s former OWI convictions are from 1989, 1998, 2002 and 2003, all in Chippewa County, according to the complaint.
Gannon signed a $2,000 signature bond July 17. He must not possess or consume alcohol, avoid bars and taverns and take daily preliminary breath tests.
A review hearing has been scheduled in Chippewa County court for 9 a.m. Oct. 10.
