Chippewa Falls man charged with maintaining drug house, possession of quarter-pound of meth

A Cadott man has been charged with running a drug house and possessing meth with the intent to deliver after police confiscated 122 grams of meth during a raid Thursday at his home.

Leroy T. McNamara, 58, 9480 Highway K, was charged in Chippewa County Court with two counts of manufacturing meth, and one count each of possession of meth, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Judge James Isaacson set a $20,000 cash bond. McNamara will return to court today for his initial appearance.

“This is one of the biggest quantities of meth we’ve seen in a while,” said Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk. “We’re very fortunate. The investigation did a very good job in obtaining information and the search warrant, and locating a quarter-pound of meth.”

Kowalczyk said meth is on the rise again in the county, but it has been a long time since a meth lab has been uncovered in the region. He said that is an indicator it is being shipped in from outside the area.

“Obviously, meth is the drug of choice, not just in Chippewa County, but across the United States,” Kowalczyk said.