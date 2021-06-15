Chippewa Falls man charged with seventh drunken-driving offense

A rural Chippewa Falls man has been charged with his seventh drunken-driving offense.
James W. Stanek II, 56, 18053 Highway X, was charged in Chippewa County Court with seventh-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He returns to court today.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the Bateman Tavern in the town of Lafayette at 10:43 p.m. May 14, because of a report that Stanek was acting erratically. Stanek failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.
Court records show he appeared for a bond hearing May 17, where a $500 cash bond was set. He posted it later that day.
Stanek was convicted of his sixth drunken-driving offense in 2009 in Dunn County Court.
La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in April
Chad Downs
Chad Downs, 28, La Crosse, was charged Wednesday with felony bail jumping and obstructing an officer. Downs violated terms of his bond March 4 when he drove a vehicle and lied to police about his name, according to the complaint.
India Lutz
India B. Lutz, 31, La Crosse, was charged April 29 with uttering a forgery as a party to a crime and misdemeanor theft. Lutz stole a man's checkbook Aug. 26, 2019, and forged a $200 check, according to the complaint.
Maggie McDonald
Maggie M. McDonald, 18, Stewartville, Minn., was charged Thursday with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent as a party to a crime and obstructing an officer. McDonald got into another person’s car March 9 outside of an Onalaska Kwik Trip and drove off, then lied to police on the phone, according to the complaint.
Bryce Parker Jr.
Deven King
Gary Willert
Thomas Valentine
Jacob Kessler
Odell Thompson
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …