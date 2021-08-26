Chippewa Falls man charged with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl

A Chippewa Falls man has been charged with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

Frank R. Fracasse, 33, 310 Scheidler Road, was charged in Chippewa County Court with two counts each of first-degree sexual assault of a child and exposing a child to harmful material. He made his initial appearance in court Tuesday.

Judge Ben Lane released Fracasse on a signature bond, with a requirement he have no contact with the two victims or any juvenile females. He also cannot consume any illegal drugs. Lane set a return date for Oct. 6.

The criminal complaint states that the 11-year-old girl told police that Fracasse sexually touched her while she was in her bed, both over and under her clothing. The assault occurred between August and October of 2018.

The girl also said Fracassed had shown sexually explicit images and videos to her, and to two of her siblings. He sent one of the videos to the girl’s phone; she saved it and shared it with authorities.

The two siblings also were interviewed, and they also stated that Fracasse had shown them sexually explicit materials.

