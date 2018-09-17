A Chippewa Falls man has been charged with felony child abuse after being accused of slapping a child.
Richard R. McGough, 45, of 4231 130th St., Chippewa Falls was charged in Chippewa County court Thursday.
On Aug. 22, the Chippewa County Department of Human Services was told McGough had dropped off a child with “injuries to her face at a Chippewa Falls daycare,” according to a criminal complaint.
An investigator saw photos of the child with “an injury consistent with a slap to the face,” and a similar torso injury.
The child said McGough slapped her because “he was mad at her because she was crying,” according to the complaint.
McGough said he slapped the child twice, according to the complaint.
A court appearance for McGough has been slated for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
McGough signed a $2,000 signature bond Aug. 23, according to online court records.