A Chippewa Falls man has been charged with stalking and endangering an ex-girlfriend, and threatening to kill anyone the woman dated.
Thomas B. Harding Jr., 27, of 18334 50th Ave. was charged Monday with felony stalking, two counts of recklessly endangering safety, two counts of felony bail jumping and four misdemeanors, including disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Harding kicked and struck a woman’s car, the woman told a Stanley police officer April 10, according to a criminal complaint.
Harding then reportedly “tried to cut her off” while she was driving and tried to push her into the left lane, she said.
Harding said he was trying to get the woman to pull over and speak to him, according to the complaint.
Three months later, on July 24, the woman said Harding had been “calling her cell phone nonstop” and taking her Facebook photos and posting them to his Facebook account; she was scared Harding would harm her, according to the complaint.
Harding reportedly told the woman she “better not be dating anyone else” or he would “kill ’em.”
Later that same day, Harding reportedly sent the woman flowers and called her claiming to be the Menominee Police Department.
Weeks later, on Aug. 8, Harding reportedly followed the woman on Hwy. 29 in a vehicle, followed her to a Boyd residence and banged on her windows when she did not exit the vehicle.
Law enforcement found Harding hiding behind a furnace in his basement, according to the complaint.
Harding posted a $1,000 cash bond in Chippewa County court July 27. He must not contact the woman, her residence or her job.
Two weeks later, on Aug. 9, a $4,000 cash bond was set for Harding, according to online court records.