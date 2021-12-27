 Skip to main content
Chippewa Falls man cited after causing a fatal head-on crash

Chippewa County Courthouse
CHIPPEWA HERALD

A Chippewa Falls man accused of causing a fatal head-on crash northwest of Chippewa Falls has now been cited.

Andrew J. Lomprey Jr., 32, 400 Pumphouse Road, was issued a citation for operating left of center, causing death. Lomprey is slated to appear in court Jan. 25 before Chippewa County Judge James Isaacson. The citation is a forfeiture of $1,397.50, not a criminal offense.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said last Thursday he hadn’t received any police reports of the crash yet to determine if charges are warranted.

Online court records show Lomprey was convicted in Winona County, Minnesota, of operating while impaired after he was stopped there in March 2017.

The crash occurred at 5:52 a.m. on Highway S in the town of Tilden, approximately three-quarters of a mile east of U.S. 53, between the freeway and Highway Q, said Jim Kowalczyk, Chippewa County sheriff.

Lomprey was driving west-bound when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by Curtis C. Wright, 56, of Eau Claire, said Kowalczyk.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene. Lomprey was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Kowalczyk said there was no evidence of alcohol or drug use by either driver, and it was unclear why Lomprey’s car crossed the center line and struck Wright’s vehicle. Kowalczyk said both men were headed to their respective jobs. The crash remains under investigation at this time, Kowalczyk said.

Online court records show Lomprey was convicted of burglary in 2018 in Dunn County Court and was placed on one year of probation.

