Chippewa Falls man cited after causing a fatal head-on crash

A Chippewa Falls man accused of causing a fatal head-on crash northwest of Chippewa Falls has now been cited.
Andrew J. Lomprey Jr., 32, 400 Pumphouse Road, was issued a citation for operating left of center, causing death. Lomprey is slated to appear in court Jan. 25 before Chippewa County Judge James Isaacson. The citation is a forfeiture of $1,397.50, not a criminal offense.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said last Thursday he hadn’t received any police reports of the crash yet to determine if charges are warranted.
Online court records show Lomprey was convicted in Winona County, Minnesota, of operating while impaired after he was stopped there in March 2017.
The crash occurred at 5:52 a.m. on Highway S in the town of Tilden, approximately three-quarters of a mile east of U.S. 53, between the freeway and Highway Q, said Jim Kowalczyk, Chippewa County sheriff.
Lomprey was driving west-bound when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by Curtis C. Wright, 56, of Eau Claire, said Kowalczyk.
People are also reading…
Wright was pronounced dead at the scene. Lomprey was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Kowalczyk said there was no evidence of alcohol or drug use by either driver, and it was unclear why Lomprey’s car crossed the center line and struck Wright’s vehicle. Kowalczyk said both men were headed to their respective jobs. The crash remains under investigation at this time, Kowalczyk said.
Online court records show Lomprey was convicted of burglary in 2018 in Dunn County Court and was placed on one year of probation.
Time Capsule: Explore the history of Chippewa County
Time Capsule: Memorial Day: Remembering the Military Service of Orlando and Edwin Bushland
This Memorial Day weekend, we remember and honor all military veterans and highlight the service and sacrifices of the Bushland family of Chippewa Falls during World War I.
Andrew and Minnie Bushland, natives of Norway, were listed in the 1910 census along with nine children, five daughters and four sons. Andrew and two sons, Orlando and Edwin, were listed as working at the sawmill.
With the start of World War I, Edwin (1893-1978) enlisted in the military on April 6, 1917. He went through training and was transported to the front lines of Europe on the transport ship, the Tuscania.
Tragically, on Feb. 5, 1918, the Tuscania was torpedoed by a German submarine and sank only a few miles off the coast of Northern Ireland. However, Edwin survived and went on to serve until being mustered out on May 29, 1919.
Orlando (1891-1918) enlisted in the military on Sept. 6, 1918, and went through training at Camp Grant, Illinois. Tragically, he died on Oct. 7, 1918, at Camp Grant, of influenza during the Spanish Flu pandemic.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.
Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
Time Capsule: Skogmo Cafe
From the Oct. 11, 1934, Herald-Telegram:
MacDonald Café Bought by Bert, Inez Skogmo
The purchase of the MacDonald Café at 107 Bridge Street by Bert and Inez Skogmo was announced today, the name of the restaurant in the future to be known as the Skogmo Café.
The Skogmo Café will be operated and under the direct management of Inez Skogmo who plans a formal opening on this coming Sunday at which time the public is invited to come in and enjoy the special menus being planned for the occasion. A special formal opening advertised in the Herald-Telegram on Saturday will give all the details and the fine menus for the day.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
Time Capsule: Connell’s Orchard
Chippewa Herald, May 13, 1913
Chippewa County has a number of very excellent apple orchards that will be in bloom this week and will be a sight worth seeing. The finest orchards are those in the Melville settlement (Lafayette township) about eight miles from the city. One of the fine orchards in that settlement is owned by Sheriff Connell, who put out last season about five hundred new trees, all of which are doing fine. When the orchards are in full bloom it is a sight that is well worth seeing. (Undated photo courtesy of Steve Connell/Connell’s Orchard.)
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
Time Capsule: The Gotzian Shoe Co. of Chippewa Falls
This 1908 photo shows the Gotzian Shoe Co. of Chippewa Falls.
The building was located on Duncan Creek between East Grand Avenue and Columbia Street and originally was built by the Harshman Shoe Manufacturing Company in 1902.
The Gotzian Shoe Company purchased the building in 1904, and by 1913 the factory became the property of the Mason Shoe Manufacturing Company. The building no longer stands, but remnants of it remain as retaining walls along that stretch of Duncan Creek.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
Time Capsule: Chippewa Falls Flood of September 1941
Flooding has been a frequent occurrence in Chippewa Falls through the years. This September 1941 photo shows floodwaters covering River Street. The view is looking toward the East Hill.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.
Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
Time Capsule: How Chippewa County did social distancing in the past
This A. A. Bish photograph of a fisherman on Long Lake is a great example of how Chippewa County residents did “social distancing” in years past.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald.
The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.
Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
Time Capsule: Reverend Charles Francis Xavier Goldsmith
Father Charles Francis Xavier Goldsmith was born in Rochester, New York. At the early age of 13, he entered the provincial seminary of St. Francis near Milwaukee.
He graduated in 1864 and entered the American College at Louvain, Belgium. There he earned two divinity degrees and was ordained a priest on July 25, 1868. After returning to the United States, he spent the winter as assistant to St. Mary’s in Milwaukee.
The “Boy Priest” as he was called, arrived in Chippewa Falls on May 25, 1869, and two days later said mass at the old St. Mary’s of the Falls Church (later to become Notre Dame Church).
His first big work was the construction of Notre Dame Church. He began collecting money by visiting lumber camps and pioneer farms throughout the Chippewa Valley. Construction of the church began in the spring of 1870 and was completed in August 1872.
In 1884, he helped build St. Charles Church and plan a permanent hospital, which was staffed by the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis. In 1886 he helped build Holy Ghost Church. He also established a newspaper called “The Catholic Sentinel.”
According to doctors, Father Goldsmith died in 1890 at age 44 due to a stomach hemorrhage. He was buried near Notre Dame Church. Four years after his burial, the Goldsmith Chapel was built in his honor, his body was exhumed and placed in a crypt under the altar.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.
Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
Time Capsule: Senior Center Celebrates 25 Years
In 1994, local citizens began planning for a Senior Center to call their own.
Locations considered for the center were: the Pinetree Racquetball Club on Bridgewater Avenue, the third floor of the Metropolitan Building in downtown Chippewa Falls, the Korger-Chestnut School on the West Hill, and the First Ward School on the East Hill.
The schools were considered because the students from these locations would be moved to the new Parkview Elementary School in 1995. In September 1995, the former First Ward School at 1000 E. Grand Avenue became the new Senior Center and continues to function as such today.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.
Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
Time Capsule: Louis “Louie” Blanchard (1872-1957)
Born in 1872 at Jim Falls to a French-Canadian father and a Belgian mother, Louis “Louie” Blanchard saw Chippewa County grow from a wooded wilderness to a prosperous farming community.
With life experiences of working in the lumbering camps from a young age and growing up on a homestead, Mr. Blanchard later in life became well known as an expert in making maple syrup and a famed storyteller. Walker D. Wyman, of Wisconsin State University-River Falls, did many interviews with Mr. Blanchard and in 1969 wrote the book “The Lumberjack Frontier” based on those interviews.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
Time Capsule: 1913 Chippewa River Flood at Cobban
April 3, 1913, The Daily Independent (excerpt.)
Cobban Store is Flooded: Anderson’s store at this place was badly flooded when the ice jam backed up the water in the Chippewa River. The stock was quite badly damaged but the building was not seriously injured. Telephone communications between this city (Chippewa) and Cornell and Holcombe were cut off last night and further reports concerning the flood were not received. A Cornell man who came in on the evening passenger train from Cornell stated that the ice jam at Cobban was still there when the train passed, and that the store floor was covered by seven feet of water. Mr. Anderson, the owner, went into the store yesterday morning in a boat. The ice jam at Cobban is about three miles long.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald.
The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.
Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
Time Capsule: From the Needles Tavern to Connell’s Supper Club
The supper club near the south edge of Lake Wissota that is known today as Connell’s Supper Club was built about 1932 by George and Charlotte White as a gas station.
When prohibition ended in 1933, it became a bar called Needles Tavern.
It was sold to Leo and Pearl Neary about 1943; Leo tended bar while Pearl played the organ in a small dining area behind the bar.
During the 1950s, the gas pumps were removed and the name changed to Needles Nite Club. Jim and Fern Connell purchased the club in 1960 and named it Connell’s Supper Club.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.
Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
Time Capsule: Meet the founding couple of the Chippewa Herald
General George C. Ginty (1840-1890) published the first issue of the Chippewa Herald on Jan. 29, 1870. The Herald was a weekly newspaper until June 25, 1894, when it then became a daily.
Born in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 14, 1840, George Ginty was a printer and editor by trade, but he also led a life of public service from a young age.
His many accomplishments include: Member of the Wisconsin Legislature in 1863; member of the Army during the Civil War; president of the Board of Education for the city of Chippewa Falls from 1868 to 1884; representative for the 30th Senatorial District in Wisconsin, comprising the counties of Dunn and Chippewa from 1881 to 1885; U.S. marshall for the Western District of Wisconsin; and owner/editor of the Chippewa Herald from 1870 to his death in 1890.
Flora Beall (Outhwaite) Ginty (1839-1907) was born in Cooperstown, N.Y., on Sept. 27, 1839. She was a descendant of a delegate to the Continental Congress and signer of the Declaration of Independence.
Flora Ginty moved with her parents at a young age to Green Bay, and she married George Clay Ginty in 1861, moving with him to Chippewa Falls in 1869, where she took an active role in the city and state.
She was an avid writer and editor, and authored many poems and articles. After her George’s death on Dec. 9, 1890, she took over editing and publishing the Chippewa Herald until Feb. 12, 1892, when the Herald Printing Co. was formed.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
Time Capsule: Carnegie Library in Chippewa Falls
On Feb. 18, 1902, the Daily Independent newspaper (now the Chippewa Herald) published the following letter as written to Mr. Leslie Willson from the office of Andrew Carnegie on Feb. 15, 1902.
Dear Sir:
Responding to your communication, if the city of Chippewa Falls pledges itself to support a Free public library at cost of not less than two thousand dollars a year and furnish a site, Mr. Carnegie will be glad to provide twenty thousand dollars for the erection of a Free Public Library building.
Mr. Willson and the city of Chippewa Falls had been advocating for Mr. Carnegie to assist in building a new library for the citizens of Chippewa Falls (and surrounding communities) for some time. In August 1903, the new library was completed on Central Street, across the street from where the current library stands. The Carnegie library was in use until 1969.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
Time Capsule: August H. Mason: More Than Shoes
Born in Germany in 1846, August H. Mason moved with his parents to Green Bay when he was three years old. The Mason family moved to Chippewa Falls in 1856, when it was just a small village.
Orphaned by the age of about 14 years, August began work in the “woods” at a young age and lumbering was his primary business for the remainder of his life.
He also was actively involved in other business ventures.
He was among a group of men who organized one of the first shoe factories in Chippewa Falls, the Harshman Shoe Company which would later become the Mason Shoe Manufacturing Company; run by his son B. A. Mason.
From 1900 to 1924, Mason was president of the First National Bank and a director until his death. His son Albert C. Mason had the A.C. Mason Hardware Company in Chippewa and August owned several farms in the area that were managed by his son John W. Mason.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
Time Capsule: Opening of the Rainbow Gardens in Cadott
The May 3, 1929 issue of the Chippewa Herald-Telegram announced the following news.
“Opening dance at the new Rainbow Gardens pavilion, 4 miles NE of Cadott, 4 miles NW of Boyd on C.T.O, Wednesday evening, May 8. Billie’s Superior Orchestra.”
Mr. Frank Rykal owned and operated Rainbow Gardens from 1929 to approximately 1952.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
Time Capsule: St. Joseph’s Hospital
The Hospital Sisters of St. Francis sent Sister Rosa and three other sisters to Chippewa Falls in June 1885 to a small home, their first hospital on Rural Street, to nurse the sick and care for men from the lumber camps. In 1888, a three-story hospital was started at 912 Pearl Street and included patient-care rooms, a chapel, laundry, and kitchen. St. Joseph’s Hospital provided continuous medical care at that site until a new hospital was constructed in 1975. The original hospital was converted into the St. Joseph’s Apartments.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
Time Capsule: 1916-1918 Cobban Bridge
When plans were finalized for the Wissota Dam and Lake Wissota, it was realized that the existing Yellow River Bridge would be below the water level of the new lake.
A new Yellow River Bridge at a different location was designed, and after much discussion, plans were made to dismantle the old Yellow River Bridge and move it to the village of Cobban.
In the winter of 1916-17 the old bridge was dismantled, and in the Dec. 11, 1918, Evening Independent newspaper it was announced that the new Cobban Bridge was officially open for use. Thus the “Cobban Bridge” came to be.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.
Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
Time Capsule: A Daring Attempt to Burn the City – Three Hotels Set on Fire
On Wednesday morning (Dec. 24, 1873), about 3 o’clock, a fire broke out in the Waterman House, and in less than an hour, the whole structure was in ashes. Simultaneously, the alarm was given at the Tremont and Central hotels, when it was discovered that shavings and dried sticks, saturated with kerosene, were placed in the rear of the buildings, and already on fire. The alarm was given in time to save both of them, but the Waterman House, which was set on fire in a similar manner, was too far gone to be stopped. The engine was out, and the men worked nobly.
Mr. Waterman’s loss is about $10,000 besides being thrown out of business. He had insurance of $4,000 on the hotel. Five years ago, the hotel which he was keeping, was destroyed by fire, and last summer, his barn, with all the contents, was devoured by the fiery element. He had just completed the Waterman House and was doing a thriving business.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
Time Capsule: Santa and Mrs. Claus:
Santa (Chuck Card) and Mrs. Claus (Marie Meinen) brought the spirit of Christmas to the children (and adults) of Chippewa Falls for many years.
Their presence made the season special at Santa’s arrival on the Friday after Thanksgiving, horse-drawn wagon rides, the Bridge to Wonderland Parade and visits at the Rutledge Charities building.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all from the Chippewa Area History Center, the Chippewa County Historical Society, and the Chippewa County Genealogical Society.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
Time Capsule: 1868 view of Chippewa Falls from the Notre Dame Church (East Hill)
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
Time Capsule: Deer Hunting Traditions
Deer hunting is a tradition that many Chippewa County families take very seriously. This 1988 photo shows second and third generation members of Camp Wild Wumpus, a multiple family hunting camp that began in the 1930’s. Front row, left to right: Jeff Armstrong, Dick Lea, Bill Lea, Ron Sullivan, Scott Sullivan, Joe Maitland, and Harold “Bud” Roach. Back row, left to right: Retired Brigadier General Dennis Sullivan, Mike Sullivan, guest, Chris Lea, Peter Lea, Gene Mower, Mike Lea, and Kelly Sullivan.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
Time Capsule: A Pilgrim in Chippewa County
Dr. Bill Hopkins visited his ninth great-grandpa, Stephen Hopkins of the Mayflower voyage, in 2008 at Plimouth Plantation in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Dr. Hopkins is governor of the Wisconsin Mayflower Society Chapter and a member of the Chippewa County Genealogical Society and the Chippewa County Historical Society.
The year 2020 is the 400th anniversary of the 1620 voyage from England to America.
It is estimated that 10% of Americans descend from Mayflower passengers. That means upwards of 1,500 people in the Chippewa Falls area could be descendants. Visit https://www.themayflowersociety.org/ or https://wimayflowersociety.wordpress.com/ to learn more about the Mayflower passengers. Who knows, you might find that one of your ancestors were also on the Mayflower.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.
Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
Time Capsule: Celebrating Native American Indian Heritage Month in Chippewa County
The history of Chippewa Falls begins with the Ojibwa who lived here as early as 1797. That year Michael Cadott who was the principal trader from Madeline Island built a trading post at the “Falls of The Chippewa” for the purpose of trading with the many Ojibwa people who were living there. The word Chippewa is the name the French gave to the Ojibwa. The federal government recognized the name as the Lake Superior Chippewa and six tribes in Wisconsin still use that name.
Many of Cadott’s descendants have lived in Chippewa Falls and the surrounding area. Cadott’s daughter Mary was married to Lyman Warren who was the first Indian Agent of Chippewa County. At that time Chippewa County stretched as far north as Lac Courte Oreilles and many Ojibwas lived in between. Geneva Cadott was Michael Cadott’s granddaughter. She was married to Francis LaRush who died during the Civil War and is buried in the O’Neil Creek Cemetery. Geneva’s daughter Soffie LaRush was married to Myron Martin. They had a farm in Chippewa Falls. Their son Frank Martin was a logger in Chippewa Falls. He married Mary Hoyer whose father was one of the first three employees of the Leinenkugel’s Brewery. They lived in Chippewa Falls until 1911 when they moved their family to Winter, WI so Frank could continue his logging activities. Their daughter Caroline, my mother, moved to Chippewa Falls in 1965. Her four children and many grandchildren still live in the Chippewa Falls area.
This piece was contributed by Marge Hebbring, Chippewa County Historical Society board member.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
Time Capsule: Lansing A. Wilcox
“Lansing A. Wilcox, last surviving Wisconsin veteran of the Civil War, was born in Kenosha (WI) March 3, 1846. In February 1864 he enlisted from Chippewa County in F Company, Fourth Wisconsin Cavalry, returning to the Cadott community in 1866. A farmer, schoolteacher, and postmaster, he retired in 1912. On September 29, 1951 Corporal Wilcox died at the age of 105 years, 6 months and 26 days.” These words can be found on the historic marker placed at the gravesite of Mr. Wilcox.
Time Capsule: Dining Car of Soo train jumps tracks, lands in Chippewa River
On December 20, 1924, as the Soo train No. 2 was traveling east across the railroad bridge on the west side of Chippewa Falls (near where the River Country Co-op is now located) the last car in the train came off the tracks and as it neared the middle of the bridge it fell into the river below.
It was later determined that a switch bolt, located about 100 yards west of the bridge, broke due to the extreme cold weather at the time. The fire department, Soo Line employees, and local citizens worked diligently to rescue those in the train car. The gates at the Wissota dam were even closed to lower the water level in the river and assist the rescue. Eight people died as a result of the accident and eight were injured.
A ninth person, Mr. Harry J. Caldwell of Minneapolis, MN, the train engineer, tragically took his own life on December 31st, 1924 due to his distress over the accident even though it had been determined he was not responsible for the tragedy.
Time Capsule: Leslie Willson
Mr. Leslie Willson (1847-1906) was born in Pennsylvania. He moved to Minnesota with his parents in 1862 and in 1867 moved to Eau Claire to work for the Eau Claire Lumber Company. Miss Nellie Wilson, of Eau Claire, became his wife in 1884 and in 1889 they moved to Chippewa Falls where they purchased the home located at 320 Superior Street and founded the Chippewa Valley Mercantile Company. The companies large brick warehouse building still stands at the northeast corner of River and Island Streets.
Beyond being a successful businessman, Mr. Willson was active in the Progressive League of Chippewa Falls, the predecessor of today’s Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce. In 1901-1902 he was the driving force behind getting the grant of $20,000 to build the Chippewa Falls Carnegie Library. Following his death, his wife erected a prominent stone chapel in Forest Hill Cemetery in his memory.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
Time Capsule: Wissota Ballroom
From 1920 to 1977, a building 5 miles east of Chippewa Falls on Highway X was a popular entertainment destination. The building was known over the years as the Wissota Pavilion, the Wissota Beach Pavilion, the Wissota Beach Ballroom, the Wissota Ballroom, Al’s Roller Rink, Leo’s Roller Rink, and finally Dickinson’s Factory Surplus. Local, regional, and national bands and orchestras provided entertainment such as an “endurance dance” on July 15, 1923, with music by Williams’ Shieks of Arabia; a “Charleston dance contest” was held on May 14, 1926; and the king of trumpet, Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong and his World Famous Orchestra played there on June 16, 1942.
From 1948 to 1959, the building was a roller rink and in the 1960s became an unclaimed freight/surplus warehouse. Later life saw the building become abandoned, and in the Sept. 23, 1977, Chippewa Herald, a photo shows the building as it looks after being torn down. Brown Builders Inc. built a new, modern office and shop on the site in 2002.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.
Time Capsule: Seymour Cray Jr.
Before Seymour Cray Jr. became the “father of supercomputing,” he honed his science skills at Chippewa Falls High School. The following article from the Oct. 6, 1941, Chippewa Herald-Telegram newspaper mentions his early mastery in the science field.
Persons walking past the chemistry room these days are apt to hear remarks such as “Phew, this stuff smells!” or “Watch out! That’s hot!” for the students are conducting their first experiments, concerning elements, compounds, and mixtures. Lorraine Allison and Seymour Cray Jr. both received As in this experiment.
Cray was born in Chippewa Falls on Sept. 28, 1925, and died on Oct. 5, 1996, in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Time Capsule: Football memories in Chippewa County
Recently, the family of Duane Boettcher donated photos and historic football clothing that belonged to their dad. Duane played football for Bloomer High School, the University of Wisconsin Badgers and the Chippewa Marines. The Chippewa Area History Center is honored to be entrusted with the preservation of these important local history artifacts.
Time Capsule: Vintage colorized postcard
This vintage colorized postcard depicts historic log driving on the Chippewa River.
Time Capsule: Bischel's legacy
Lorenz Bischel, a German immigrant and farmer, moved to Chippewa Falls in 1863. He began his first meat market in 1883 on Bridge Street in Chippewa Falls.
In 1907, Bischel constructed a new building at 514 N. Bridge St. for his growing business. Now the Chippewa Falls Main Street Association building, the murals on the building serve as a tribute to Bischel’s legacy in the community.
Time Capsule: Chippewa Falls Northern States hydroelectric dam built in 1927-28
In the fall of 1926, plans started for the construction of the Northern States Power Co. hydroelectric plant located at the foot of Bridge Street in Chippewa Falls.
This site was previously the location of the “Big Mill” from 1836 to 1911, an important historic industry in the Chippewa Valley. Although NSP was already operating other hydroelectric plants on the Chippewa River in 1926, this would be the first hydro facility constructed by NSP in Wisconsin.
Construction ran from 1927 to 1928, providing many jobs and much revenue to the area. The final cost of the plant was approximately $3.5 million.
Time Capsule: Chester Adgate Congdon (1853-1916)
Chester Adgate Congdon was born in Rochester, New York, in 1853, the oldest of six children born to Sylvester Congdon, a Methodist Episcopal Minister, and Laura Jane Adgate. In 1868, the family tragically lost three children to scarlet fever and their father to a heart attack. Chester worked at a lumber yard to help support his remaining family, causing an interruption in his education. Later years allowed him to continue his education and attend Syracuse University, from where he graduated in 1875. Following graduation, he studied law and passed the New York bar in 1877.
The year 1878 brought Chester to Chippewa Falls, where he took the position of principal of the Second Ward (high school) School, earning an annual salary of $900. By 1879, he moved on to St. Paul, Minnesota, and in 1892 moved to Duluth, Minnesota, where he became a prominent figure in the mining industry. In 1905, the Congdon family began construction of a new family home, the “Glensheen”, which cost $854,000. What an amazing transformation in the fortunes of Mr. Congdon.
Time Capsule: Glen Loch Dam
Glen Loch Dam neared completion of its repairs in the fall of 1984. The familiar feature of Irvine Park was originally constructed in about 1875.
At that time, it was called the Glen Mills Dam and was owned by the Consolidated Milling Company, which had a mill at the site.
Later it was used as a storage dam to give water to Star Mills, which was located at Bridgewater and Jefferson avenues. By the 1920s, documents referred to the dam as Glen Loch Dam.
The early 1930s brought reports that the dam was in poor condition, and these conditions were made worse by the flood of April 3, 1934.
By 1936, it was listed as being owned by the Pure Ice Company, which made repairs to it. After the tornado of June 4, 1958, the lake was drawn down because of damage, and it was considered to abandon the dam at that time. Repairs were made in 1959, and the city of Chippewa Falls acquired ownership of the dam in 1961.
In 1983, there were new reports of the dam needing repairs, with discussions again to abandon it.
Estimated costs to tear out the dam were $134,000.
Fortunately, Mayor Leo Hamilton and the Council took the question of removing the dam or repairing the dam to the public and the answer was a resounding “yes” to repair it.
In the Oct. 1, 1984, edition of the Chippewa Herald-Telegram, local reporter Holly Meier reported that the waters of Duncan Creek were once again slowly filling Glen Loch at a cost of about $380,000. Thankfully, this local historic site survived and continues to be appreciated by the citizens of Chippewa County.
Time Capsule: Chippewa Falls A&W Root Beer Stand Causes Controversy in 1946
June 13, 1931: Chippewa Herald newspaper: An A&W root beer stand was opened in Chippewa Falls at Bridge and River streets.
July 17, 1931: Chippewa Herald newspaper: Elton Boettcher and Norman Kaste are working in the A&W root beer stand at Chippewa Falls.
August 12, 1935: Chippewa Herald newspaper: Mr. and Mrs. William Rudy announce sale of the A&W root beer stand to Mr. and Mrs. Norman Kaste.
February 16, 1946: Chippewa Herald newspaper: A petition signed by residents of property owners residing at North Bridge Street, Elm Street and Pond Street was read asking the Council to take such action as is necessary to restrain and prevent the construction and operation of a drive-in root beer stand at Bridge and Elm streets.
March 20, 1946: Chippewa Herald newspaper: The council voted nine to one in favor of granting Norman A. Kaste a permit to erect a root beer stand at the corner of Bridge and Elm Streets. The building has been moved from its former location at the corner of Bridge and River Streets. Alderman Meuli of the Eighth ward voted against the proposal.